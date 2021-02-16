2021 Guide to Summer Camps

Disclaimer :: The “Guide to Summer Camps” is brought to you by Fort Worth Moms and the many camp sponsors listed in this post. Thank you to our partners who made this guide possible!
It seems — and we say that crossing our fingers while petting a lucky rabbit’s foot and looking for four-leaf clovers — that life is slowly returning to normal, and that means summer camps are a GO. It may look different with face masks and hand sanitizer, but we are thankful for those precautions if it means keeping our children safe.
We need to take a moment to THANK our wonderful sponsors. Because of our partners, FWM has been able to come through on the other side of this, bringing guides and resources to mothers in Tarrant County and beyond.
Fort Worth Moms (FWM) put together a great list of summer camps for all ages, stages, and interest levels. From sports to art, and from computer to nature, you’re sure to find something listed that will appeal to your child. We hope this is a helpful resource as you make summer plans for your family!
Wondering if overnight camp is too much for your kiddo? Check out “Is Your Child Ready for Summer Camp.” And while kiddo is waiting to head off to summer camp, hunt for cicadas together, or teach a new responsibility or two.
Get this and many more useful resources delivered to your email inbox! Click here if you would like to join the Fort Worth Moms subscriber list. We do not send out spam or bombard your email, but send out content info and event updates. And be sure to follow Fort Worth Moms on Facebook, Instagram, Pinter
Camp Champions
Camp Champions has created a tradition of excellence since 1967. With the facility and staff expected from a premier overnight camp, Champions is distinguished by its developmental focus on building strong kids. Camp Champions specializes in two- and three-week sessions for five to 17 year olds.
From May 30 to August 7, each camper will be challenged, make friends, build memories, and have a blast at camp. The camp operated COVID-free in 2020 and are preparing for another healthy and successful summer in 2021.
Camp Olympia
Meet Texas’ favorite summer camp! With one-, two-, and three-week sessions from May through August, and more than 45 activities, Camp Olympia is the ultimate overnight camp experience for boys and girls ages six to 16. Located one hour from Houston, Camp Olympia provides the perfect setting for fun and adventure on Lake Livingston in the Pineywoods. Campers gain independence while building teamwork and leadership skills through a customized camp experience and counselor mentorship. Join Camp Olympia families from around the world who have created lasting summer memories for more than 50 years.
The Children's Courtyard
Make this summer exceptional. Enjoy a wide variety of weekly themed experiences (exploring interesting subjects such as science, art, animals, history, fitness, world cultures, and games), engaging activities, fun projects, and healthy meals and snacks. Choose your favorite weekly camp themes, or spend the whole summer here. Plus, campers get a new T-shirt, baseball cap, and backpack for all their summer adventures!
Sounds great, right? Then what are you waiting for? Sign up now for the Summer to Discover Camp, only at The Children’s Courtyard.
Fixation VR Kids Camp
Fixation VR is moving forward with its VR CAMPs for kids with very limited capacity (max 12 per session) for 2021. Recommended for ages eight to 14. It will be available over spring break and weekly through the summer. Offering half-day and full day sessions.
This isn’t your same old camp experience making bead bracelets, bean bag tosses, and playing with legos. This is VR where you can work on the international space station, create amazing three-dimensional virtual art, and wield a lightsaber.
Each camper will have a dedicated VR station that is sanitized prior to each visit and is naturally socially distant from other campers and staff. Fixation has strict cleaning protocols and staff remains masked. Each session is divided up with educational, group, and camper-selected experiences. Whether a camper is playing basketball with others, dissecting a frog, or wielding a light saber, he or she will be safe in a dedicated VR space.
Sessions run Monday through Thursday for either half days or full days, but can be modified to include early drop off or late pick up, and can be extended to include Friday if desired.
Fort Wonder Summer Camps
Fort Wonder Summer Camps at Fort Worth Country Day ignite campers’ imagination through unforgettable educational experiences! With an exceptional team of professional educators and counselors, its programs help campers access wonder and creativity through a world of engaging academic, fine arts, and athletic activities!
From June 1 through August 6, the camp features full-day “Wonderweek” camps, half-day specialty camps, and a wide variety unique programs for campers entering pre-kindergarten through 12th grade. Fort Wonder makes it easy to build the most wonderful summer you could ever imagine!
KidzToPros STEM, Sports, & Arts Summer Camps
Play Camp
Play Studio Summer Camp offers campers play-packed weeks of discovery, creative pursuits, and exploration! The Play Studio and Play Garden environments include loose parts and open-ended materials, a maker’s space, water and sensory play areas, building space, and an engaging outdoor nature area. Play camp is child-initiated and its Reggio-inspired curriculum stems from the interests and skills of each camper.
Camp dates run from March to August. Morning session, from 9:00 a.m.–12:00 p.m. Monday through Friday, is all outdoors in Play Studio’s new Play Garden. Mornings will be spent working on play-based project learning activities, with plenty of fun in the shade!
Afternoon session, from 12:30–4:00 p.m., is located in Play Studio, with time indoors and outdoors as the children prefer.
Grow, play, and learn with Play Studio this summer!
Each additional sibling receives $50 off!
Enroll early for a $20 Early Bird Discount on or before April 1st. No coupon needed!
River Legacy Summer Classes
Summer Classes at River Legacy Living Science Center provide students with an exciting hands-on, minds-on opportunity to explore the natural world. A variety of programs offer an interactive, engaging way to learn about wildlife, ecology, and the environment.
From June 7 through July 23, spend a week meeting a scaly assortment of River Legacy’s cold-blooded creatures and learn what it takes to be a reptile in the course, Scales and Tails. Learn about becoming a zoo keeper, veterinarian, aquarist, or conservationist in Amazing Animal Careers and take a hands-on look at working with animals! Experience these and many more options this summer with River Legacy!
SummerYou at All Saints'
SummerYou is a 10-week summer program facilitated by, and on the campus of, All Saints’ Episcopal School. Its 147-acre campus in west Fort Worth is the perfect habitat for exploration, adventure, and curiosity. With more than 200 camps to choose from, your child won’t be riding the boredom train. From building robots to throwing water balloons, starting a business to playing baseball, SummerYou has it all! With full-day options and affordable weekly camps for ages three to grade 12 all on one world-class campus, parents can rest easy knowing the logistics, and their kids, are well taken care of. Bee active, Bee silly, Bee YOU! Admission is open!
YMCA Camp Carter
Situated on 360 acres along the Trinity River, you’d never guess that YMCA Camp Carter is just minutes from downtown Fort Worth. Once there, campers get to experience the outdoors and make new friends, all while participating in activities such as archery, canoeing, high and low ropes, swimming and even horseback riding. This summer, YMCA Camp Carter is offering both day and overnight camp – come spend your summer at the Y!
Overnight Camp is June 20 to July 23. Day Camp runs through August 13.
I’ve spent months researching camp options, a few of the above have had recent changes and no longer offer in person camps. If parents need that and not virtual camps for which you’ll have to help your child, please be aware that’s a possibility, even at River Legacy.
Thank you so much for letting us know! We’ve reached out to all of the camps listed and are working diligently to get the information as up-to-date as possible.